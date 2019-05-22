Unification bout in store for Moruti Mthalane

Boxing SA Trainer of the Year Award-winner Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan says it is hogwash that Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane will have to first get recognition by other boxing sanctioning bodies before he can be involved in a unification bout.

Mthalane holds the IBF flyweight belt. The WBC, WBA and WBO are yet to recognise him with a top rating which then suggests hiccups when he should face WBC holder Charlie Edwards, WBA titlist Artem Dalakian or WBO champion Kosei Tanaka.

But Nathan clarified this yesterday. "A fighter can unify his world title provided he is a legitimate world champion. Moruti can qualify for a unification because he is the IBF champion," Nathan said.

"We were already offered a unification for July by Matchroom Sport [led by founder English entrepreneur Barry Hearn and his son Eddie] which does a lot of work with MTK [Global - a boxer management company] for Moruti to fight Charlie Edwards.

"But I turned down the date because it is too soon. Moruti has just fought; he needs time to recover."