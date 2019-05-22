So much potential but nothing to show

You can't really question the quality of some of the players on this list, but the reality is they failed to live up to expectations this season.

Sowetan picks some of the biggest flops of the season.

Andile Jali

(Mamelodi Sundowns)

For a player of his qualities, a lot will always be expected of him and things didn't go according to plan at Chloorkop this season. A season later and a disappointing 16 appearances in all competitions, the midfielder would be the first to admit that this was a season to forget for him. There were also reported domestic issues that may have affected him but overall, this was probably his worst ever season.

Godfrey Walusimbi

(Kaizer Chiefs)

Considering all the noise that followed his transfer - his former club Gor Mahia of Kenya complained that Chiefs went behind their backs in signing him, so much was expected from the Ugandan international. Walusimbi left Chiefs in January - barely five months after signing with them and played 14 matches. He revealed Chiefs suggested he join Chippa United on loan, but he wasn't keen and decided to go back home. Based on his showing in the PSL, he was probably going to struggle even in Port Elizabeth.

Toni Silva (Mamelodi Sundowns)

There were some war of words with coach Pitso Mosimane when he left for Egyptian side, Al Ittihad, in January just six months after joining the Brazilians. Well, there may be different views about his stay and he insists he wasn't given a fair crack at Downs. The truth, however, is that he played 11 matches for the Tshwane outfit (620 minutes at an average of 56,3 per match) and scored twice.

Tokelo Rantie (Cape Town City)

Now a free agent, Rantie's career had been rescued by the Citizens, but his stay was shortlived and he left without playing a match. Rantie, 28, doesn't seem to have the hunger to play again, because by the time he left it would appear that he was not even close to being match fit let alone make his debut.

Virgil Vries (Kaizer Chiefs)

The Namibian international was let go barely a year into his three-year contract. It may take sometime to forget the few howlers he had in Chiefs colours, even though he kept four clean sheets in eight matches.

Jose Ali Meza (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The Venezuelan's numbers don't make for a good reading at all. With 13 appearances, one goal and one assist, that is very disappointing. Even more disappointing is realising that Meza averaged just 35 minutes per match and he's just not been able to settle at Chloorkop. Rumour has it he could be on his way out after joining last year.

James Keene (SuperSport United)

By the time he left Bidvest Wits for SuperSport last year, he had scored seven goals in 23 matches for the Clever Boys last season. This season, however, he scored just four goals in 28 matches for Matsatsantsa.

Abel Mabaso (Orlando Pirates)

On the back of 32 appearances for Chippa United in 2017/18, Mabaso was hoping to continue his fine run with the Bucs, but it wasn't to be. Rumour has it he could be on his way back to the Chilli Boys.