SA's overseas-based players have more chances to fight for Afcon places

South Africa’s overseas-based players will have more chances to prove their form ahead of the final squad selection for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)‚ including on Wednesday night when striker Lars Veldwijk guns for promotion to the Dutch Eredivisie.

Veldwijk and his Sparta Rotterdam side are 2-0 up against Top Oss with the home leg of their second round play-off to come‚ and it would be a major surprise were they not to complete the job.

That will mean two more games for the Bafana striker against either SC Cambuur or De Graafschap for a place in the top-flight next season.

It means the season will officially end for Veldwijk on May 28 when the second leg of their play-off final would be staged.