Retired Siyabonga Nomvethe has no immediate plans but won't be lost to football

Although Siyabonga Nomvethe (41) has no immediate plans after retiring as a footballer following a glittering top-flight career rcently‚ he says will be satisfied if he is given an opportunity to plough back to the game that gave him everything he's accomplished in his life.

The KwaMashu-born former Bafana Bafana striker's career began at African Wanderers in 1996 and he retired last week after spending his last years in the game playing for Durban side AmaZulu.

“For now I can’t really disclose what will be my next step in life‚” Nomvethe.

“I’m still waiting for offers from people who would like to utilise my experience.

"But there’s no rush nor pressure because everything is okay for me for now.”