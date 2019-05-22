Lions captain Warren Whiteley remains sidelined

Lions captain Warren Whiteley will remain sidelined for this weekend’s crunch Super Rugby clash against the Sharks in Durban.

Whiteley‚ who missed the bulk of the season due to a pectoral muscle injury‚ suffered a bone bruise in the Lions’ win over the Waratahs‚ which precluded his participation in last weekend’s match against the Highlanders.

A team spokesperson said Whiteley’s injury is only a bone bruise but that it was as painful as a break.

With Whiteley sidelined the captaincy is likely to be retained by hooker Malcolm Marx for the first of two crucial derby matches for the Lions.

They are yet to win a derby match this season and need to win against the Sharks and then the Stormers to stay in the hunt for conference honours.