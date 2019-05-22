'I love freedom‚' says Lions flyhalf Elton Jantjies

Elton Jantjies isn’t losing any sleep.

His too-cool-for-school swagger does not allow for insomnia over the Lions’ up and down Super Rugby season‚ or indeed the sleep deprivation that comes with the arrival of a new baby.

Jantjies’ third son was born less than two weeks ago but this season’s Super Rugby competition has been all consuming for the flyhalf.

He is yet to get an enforced week off as part of the national player management plan but this week he didn’t look like someone who is about to take his foot off the pedal.

The Lions are playing the Sharks in a crunch match and it will be all hands on deck in Durban on Saturday.

“I still feel good‚” nodded Jantjies.