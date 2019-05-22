If you didn’t know better you might think Andrew Strauss had switched allegiance to the country of his birth ahead of the Cricket World Cup opener between England and South Africa at the Oval next Thursday.

Strauss played 100 Tests‚ 127 one-day internationals and four T20s for England‚ scoring 11,315 runs in all and captaining them 115 times‚ and serving as their director of cricket for three-and-a-half years after his retirement.

Thing is‚ he was born in Johannesburg and moved to England when he was six. So he doesn’t sound quite like a Joburg boykie.

But‚ on the BBC on Wednesday‚ Strauss said the kind of things your mates at Chaf-Pozi‚ the Jolly Roger‚ or somewhere on the Maboneng strip might say — or want to hear — when they ponder‚ over a beer‚ Faf’s okes’ chances of putting one over the poms.