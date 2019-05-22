Botswana coach Mogomotsi Mpote has named his squad to face South Africa in the 2019 Cosafa Cup quarterfinals on June 2 and included veterans Joel Mogorosi and Ofentse Nato.

The pair have plenty of Premier Soccer League (PSL) experience in the South African top flight between them‚ with attacking midfielder Mogorosi‚ 34‚ a former stalwart at Bloemfontein Celtic and a key figure in them lifting the Telkom Knockout in 2012 with the winning goal in the final against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Midfielder Nato played at both Bidvest Wits and Mpumalanga Black Aces‚ and was bizarrely arrested over claims of livestock theft earlier this year before the charges were withdrawn.

Also included in the squad is Onkabetse Makgantai‚ Botswana’s leading scorer in the Cosafa Cup with six goals‚ and who played this season for Baroka FC‚ though he was limited to just 12 starts.