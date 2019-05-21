The sight of Percy Tau in a leg-brace this week will have sent shivers down the spine of many Bafana Bafana fans as he will be a key component of the side at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Egypt next month.

Tau suffered what was in many ways a freak accident while playing for Belgian second-tier side Royal Union St Gilloise 10 days ago when an opponent fell on top of him‚ jarring his knee.

The Bafana star played on for a while but was replaced at halftime‚ after scoring two goals‚ and was almost immediately ruled out for the rest of the season by coach Luka Elsner.

At the time it was thought there could be ligament damage‚ which would have meant months on the sidelines‚ but it appears as though the injury is not as bad as first feared.