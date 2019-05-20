Pitso Mosimane dedicates his award to his Mamelodi Sundowns players

Pitso Mosimane has dedicated his Coach of the Season award to his Mamelodi Sundowns players after winning the top prize for the second year in a row at the Premier Soccer League's end of the season ceremony at the weekend.

Mosimane led the Brazilians to a successive league title a few days ago and he insisted that credit should go to the players after Sundowns won a fourth league title in six seasons under the highly respected master tactician.

He joined Gavin Hunt‚ Gordon Igesund and Ted Dumitru on the elite list of coaches who have won four league titles in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era after leading Sundowns to back to back championships for the first time in his coaching career.

“The players are the ones who make us shine as coaches‚ so I’m thanking them for this award‚” Mosimane said.