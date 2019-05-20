No need to panic over Afcon safety‚ says Dirco after bus attack in Egypt

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says there is no cause for “panic” and backed Egyptian authorities to host a safe Africa Cup of Nations finals in the wake of an attack on a bus that injured 27 South Africans in Cairo on Sunday.

The explosion had no fatalities‚ with 24 of the South Africans returning home on Monday‚ but has called into question the security around the 24-team tournament that starts on June 21.

The incident is the second in six months after three Vietnamese tourists were killed in a similar attack in December. Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for the latest blast.