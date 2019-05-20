Sport

Mzansi hatching burial plans for once-mighty Kaizer Chiefs

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 20 May 2019
Zakhele Lepasa of TS Galaxy scored the goal which saw his unfancied team beat the mighty Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs fans are busy with funeral preparations after another defeat on Saturday, this time to new kids on the block TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final.

Congratulatory messages from fans of TS Galaxy flocked Twitter as people expressed feeling "inspired" by the team's victory against the Amakhosi.

TS Galaxy won by 1-0, a goal which was scored by Zakhele Lerato. The team has since taken to Twitter to thank club president Tim Sukazi for believing in them.

"What you are building, no one can ignore."

At the other side of Saturday's result, some Kaizer Chiefs fans have gone as far as demanding an apology from the club.

These are some of the reactions:

