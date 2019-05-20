Most PSL clubs aiming to return from their holidays by June 24
Most of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) protagonists are aiming to return from their holidays by June 24 to follow the customary six-week pre-season preparatory programme.
Almost all the top flight clubs approached by TimesLIVE say they are returning to training between June 20-24‚ even though the kick off date of the new season is yet to be made known.
The PSL has confirmed that the new 2019-2020 season will start with a full round of league fixtures in early August before the MTN8 kicks off.
It is conventional wisdom in the game that the optimal time needed to prepare for the new season is six weeks‚ with emphasis on fitness initially and the building up a rhythm of game time.
Coastal clubs like AmaZulu and Lamontville Golden Arrows like to de-camp to the altitude of Gauteng for warm-up matches while Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United have confirmed they will be heading off to Stellenbosch for part of their pre-season preparations.
Orlando Pirates could be joining them too in mid-July.
It is a favourite ploy of four-time league winning coach Gavin Hunt to take his side through a week-long camp in Spartan conditions in Stellenbosch where they are tested to maximum in terms of both physical and metal endurance.
Days start at 6am with runs or training‚ then there is gym work in mid-morning‚ followed in the afternoon always by a practice match against another team‚ leaving players exhausted at the end of the day.
But after a week of the taxing regime‚ they are swiftly in peak condition to face the rigours of the new campaign.
Most coaches are now on holiday although Fadlu Davids of Pirates is doing his Uefa badge while Dylan Kerr of Black Leopards and Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy are relaxing with their families at home in Britain.
Champion coach Pitso Mosimane has already spoken about using the brief break to do some of the mundane chores at home‚ like taking his kids to school to make up for rarely getting to spend time with his family during the season.