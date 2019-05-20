Most of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) protagonists are aiming to return from their holidays by June 24 to follow the customary six-week pre-season preparatory programme.

Almost all the top flight clubs approached by TimesLIVE say they are returning to training between June 20-24‚ even though the kick off date of the new season is yet to be made known.

The PSL has confirmed that the new 2019-2020 season will start with a full round of league fixtures in early August before the MTN8 kicks off.

It is conventional wisdom in the game that the optimal time needed to prepare for the new season is six weeks‚ with emphasis on fitness initially and the building up a rhythm of game time.