Dan Malesela says a player exodus is looming at TS Galaxy
A player exodus is looming at TS Galaxy and coach Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela admitted that he's powerless to stop approaches from top-flight clubs with deep pockets after his charges played the game of their lives at the weekend.
The lower tier side pulled off one of the biggest upsets in South African football history after they beat the more fancied Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 to win the Nedbank Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban at the weekend.
That result cast the spotlight on Galaxy and Malesela is well aware that many of his players have attracted attention from well heeled suitors.
“What counts is this (the medals) because it will never go away. The trophy‚ the history and the records that you have broken… that will never go away‚” said Malesela.
“I think that some players will be signed by big PSL clubs.
"Obviously they stand to benefit financially and that’s the big catch.
“The biggest possibility is that we may lose players.
“We will lose players. I’m sure of it‚ that’s reality. So we have to plan properly and see where we are going.”
Never one to mince his words‚ the Galaxy mentor didn’t rule out a possibility of also leaving the Mpumalanga outfit should a top-flight side come knocking on his door in the aftermath of his Nedbank Cup success.
“We will sit down to map out what direction to take‚" he said.
"I have to finish my annual report next week and see what my suggestions are and what should happen.
“I’m very realistic.
"You may get offers and depending on what it is…
“I’ll have to evaluate that (the offers) as well and be realistic and say ‘is it okay for me to stay or is it for me to move on’.
“So we just have to balance things‚ but me and Tim (Sukazi the club owner)‚ I’m hoping that we will come up with a good solution.”
Malesela‚ however‚ seemed to backtrack moments later and insisted there were no offers on the table.
“No‚ no‚ no there’s nothing at the moment‚ nothing‚" he said with a chuckle.
"I will be the first one to admit‚ but there’s been nothing (so far).
"I’m just realistic and you have to think ahead of things.
“The offers are not here‚ so let’s not be prophets.
"I don’t prophesize anything and I don’t want to speak about things that are not there. That’s how I am.
“When the players asked me about bonuses if they win the cup‚ I said which cup final did you win.
"I said which one did we win?
“I said for now we are sitting on silver medal and R2.5m and whatever that the club is going to give. That’s all.
“I said if you want the R7m ‘go work for it’.
"I don’t like getting too ahead of certain things because sometimes when you do that you’ll sit in the corner hoping things will come.
“I don’t want to live like that. I just want to be free.”