Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane went with an Orlando Pirates player for the Premier Soccer League’s Footballer of the Season award because rules did not allow him to vote for his first choice‚ Downs’ midfield star Hlompho Kekana.

Mosimane did not want to disclose the identity of the Pirates player he voted for. He said he hoped that Kekana will emerge victorious at the ceremony at Durban’s International Conference Centre on Sunday because the midfield star has been consistent in the league all season.

Kekana featured in 29 out of 30 matches for Sundowns in the Absa Premiership this season‚ where he scored four goals and contributed one assist from defensive midfield.

“You know I will always dedicate everything I win to Hlompho‚” said Mosimane‚ adding that he could not understand how Kekana had not also not won the Midfielder of the Season award previously.

“You can’t be nominated for five years in a row and always be pipped by a midfielder who pops up just for one year and the next year you don’t see that player who won against him.

“At 33‚ he played a large volume of matches [a staggering 51 in 2018-19] for us in all competitions with the same tempo‚ attitude and he deserves some credit. At the same time‚ I don’t to take anything away all the other midfielders who can also win something.

“We will dedicate the league championship to Hlompho because he doesn’t win these individual awards. He didn’t win the goal of the year when he scored from behind the centre line‚ but I know these things do happen.