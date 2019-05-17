Soccer legends call for coaching programme to be extended to EC
National soccer heroes Lucas Radebe and Portia Modise would like the Betway 12th Man legends coaching course to be spread to the Eastern Cape to empower other soccer legends.
National soccer heroes Lucas Radebe and Portia Modise would like the Betway 12th Man legends coaching course to be spread to the Eastern Cape to empower other soccer legends.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.