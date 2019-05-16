'Teko Modise is the best player I've ever coached‚' says Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has paid a glowing tribute to newly retired star Teko Modise and described the former Bafana Bafana midfielder as the best player he has ever coached.

Mosimane recruited Modise from Limpopo lower tier side City Pillars to former club SuperSport United and the two continued their relationship at Sundowns and in the national team.

“What a fantastic player‚ a maestro and I used to call him the navigator‚” said Mosimane.

“He is the best I have ever coached‚ the boy who loved football and doesn’t miss training.

"He deserves respect because he did exceptionally well and he served me very well.