Junior Boks captain Phendulani Buthelezi is a natural born leader

Junior Springbok captain Phendulani Buthelezi is no stranger to leadership roles but next month’s Rugby Under-20 World Championships in Argentina will be the biggest test of his young career.

The Junior Springboks were third in France last year but suffered a huge defeat to the home nation in the semi-finals.

They had a team brimming with talent but were dealt a lesson in harsh reality by Les Blues.

Buthelezi‚ who turns 20 on May 30 – the day after the team leaves for Argentina – wasn’t initially part of last year’s squad but joined the group as an injury replacement.

It gave him a little taste of what to expect‚ especially as the Junior Boks are drawn in the same Pool as perennial favourites New Zealand.