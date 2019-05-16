Willard Katsande provides the fire in Kaizer Chiefs’ engine room‚ and the combative midfielder has seemed intent on fighting talk to stoke Amakhosi’s competitive flames ahead of Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final against TS Galaxy.

The nuggety‚ tough-tackling Zimbawean who never holds back on a full throttle performance was revved up as Chiefs go in search of a cup to prevent a devastating‚ unprecedented fourth season without a trophy.

Katsande pointed out that young National First Division (NFD) campaigners Galaxy – former agent Tim Sukazi’s 10-month-old team from Mpumalanga – will be a ball of excitement in the final.

He said Chiefs need to keep cool heads‚ and have one objective – to do the business – at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 7pm).