Why Baroka FC coach Nyirenda has hardly slept in recent months

Baroka FC coach Wedson Nyirenda has hardly slept in recent months as his team battled relegation and was so relieved when Bakgaga survived the guillotine he immediately committed his future to the Limpopo outfit.

Bakgaga marginally survived relegation by a whisker on the final day of the season with a come-from-behind 1-1 draw at home to Maritzburg United in Polokwane to retain their Absa Premiership status.

Baroka finished the season in 14th place with 29 points from 30 matches that included just six wins‚ 11 draws and 13 defeats.

It was a dismal league campaign but it was enough to see them avoid the dreaded promotion playoffs.