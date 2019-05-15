Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic was quick and gracious after the Bucs' 3-0 victory against Polokwane City on Saturday‚ falling just short as Absa Premiership runners-up for a second season‚ to congratulate Mamelodi Sundowns on defending their title.

Bucs held up their part sweeping aside fifth-placed Polokwane at Orlando Stadium. But Sundowns held their nerve for a 1-0 victory‚ relegating Free State Stars to the National First Division‚ at Goble Park in Bethlehem.

Pitso Mosimane joined Gordon Igesund‚ Gavin Hunt and Ted Dumitru on four league titles in the Premier Soccer League era - all his championships coming at Sundowns - as the Brazilians ended on 59 points‚ Pirates on 57.