Kings may be chasing Cheetahs
Manjezi and Pokomela said to be in sights of struggling franchise
Both are graduates of successful EP Academy which was run by the current Kings director of high performance Robbi Kempson and have prospered since leaving Port Elizabeth.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.