Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger will make an appearance at the SA Boxing Awards ceremony in Sandton on Friday night‚ but that’s not what will make the function unique.

The ceremony‚ for the first time‚ will feature a boxing tournament where some of the nominees will be in action.

In another first‚ it’s effectively being promoted by 18 promoters — the Gauteng promoters’ association voted among themselves to decide which of their boxers would compete in the four-fight bill announced by organisers on Tuesday.

Eight boxers contracted to eight different promoters.

The evening is being funded by the Gauteng government and the boxing tournament is being considered a pilot project that could lead to more collaborative tournaments.