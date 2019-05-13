Mosimane slams Baxter’s attempt to bring back Quinton Fortune
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has strongly criticised Stuart Baxter’s attempt to bring back former Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune to Bafana Bafana as a second assistant at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Baxter revealed last month that he's lining up a return for Fortune to the national team as his second assistant-coach at the continental showpiece next month as he currently only has SA Under-17 coach Molefi Ntseki.
But the outspoken Mosimane has slammed the plan.
“Quinton Fortune didn’t want to play for Bafana Bafana neh?
"He said he wanted to go to America.
"You guys forget quickly and then he must be the coach?
"Why must Quinton Fortune coach Bafana Bafana and you can quote me on that‚ no problem‚” said an infuriated Mosimane.
“He didn’t want to play for Bafana Bafana because he wanted to go to America‚ I remember that.
"Suddenly his name pops up‚ I don’t have anything against him but how patriotic are we?
"He made a success at Man United‚ he is a legend and I envy his CV but I am talking about the football side and on the coaching side I can talk.”
Mosimane said South Africa is blessed with brilliant coaches who can add value to the national team.
“I don’t think he deserves a chance.... why?" he said.
"We give him a chance because he played in England or for Bafana Bafana and you are decorated‚ no.
"There are good coaches like Fadlu Davids‚ don’t you think he can do the job?
"He is a good coach and there are so many coaches who can do the job.
"I think Gavin Hunt can do the job also‚ he can help Stuart because he is a top coach.
"I took Gavin and Steve Khompela while I was the coach of Bafana because I am not afraid of the names.
"I know what I do‚ people can say what‚ but I am the one who is in charge because the results are on me.
"I have evolved this team‚ I worked with Alex Bapela and Zipho and the Dutch coach who was with Neeskeens.
"I brought Manqoba to help me.
"Manqoba is the only assistant coach who has actually won a trophy.
"Then I saw one intelligent boy who was the Sundowns U19 coach Rulani Mokwena who won the Kay Motsepe with Percy Tau and them and I said this is good.
"He came and we won the league and the Champions League with him. We have good local coaches.”