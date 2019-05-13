Lions coach Swys de Bruin was dumped straight back into the pressure cooker as he celebrated his 100th match as part of the team’s coaching staff against the Waratahs on Saturday.

De Bruin who has had to seek professional help to deal with stress would have been on the edge of his seat as his side eked out at 29-28 Super Rugby win over the plucky Waratahs.

“Coming off what happened on tour where we had a lot of trials and tribulations‚ as well as a bye‚ which is not always a good thing‚ and given the way we started I thought‚ ‘oh‚ here we go again’.

"There is definitely a feeling of relief‚” said De Bruin.

The Lions were forced to dig deep in match that produced few moments to shout about for the hosts.

“That one try we scored is one of the most beautiful I have seen on this park. We started right in our 22. That lifted the spirit immensely‚” said De Bruin about the move Courtnall Skosan rounded off in the second half.