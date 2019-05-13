Kekana‚ Zwane and Lorch nominated for Footballer of the Season award

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana will hope the 16 Premier League coaches will pick him for this season's Footballer of the Season award having been nominated on four previous occasions.

On all four occasions‚ the Zebediela-born star has never walked away with the ultimate prize in South African football.

The PSL Footballer of the Season category is voted exclusively by the 16 Premier League coaches.

Kekana was beaten to the top prize by his teammate Percy Tau last year with Maritzburg United livewire Siphesihle Ndlovu the other nominee.

The nominees for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards were announced on Monday with champions Sundowns having two candidates.