Thabo Matlaba played for Free State Stars the last time they beat Sundowns

Thabo Matlaba and Mpho Makola were both still in Free State Stars colours‚ current captain Paulus Masehe as well and defender Phumlani Mhamha scored his only career goal as Free State Stars edged Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in Polokwane in February 2011.

That was the last time Stars beat Sundowns‚ more than eight years and 18 matches ago – a potent omen for Saturday’s clash between the two sides at the end of the Absa Premiership season.

The 17 subsequent games have been markedly one-sided with 15 wins for Sundowns and two draws.

It has become one of the most one-sided match-ups in PSL history and suggests that Saturday’s game at Goble Park will hand Sundowns a relatively easy path to retaining their title.

Victory for Pitso Mosimane’s team will ensure them the title again.

It is only the third time Sundowns play at the venue in the middle of Bethlehem. They thrashed Stars 6-1 there in the Telkom Knockout in 2015 and 2-1 last season when Percy Tau got both the goals.

Sundowns have also beaten Stars 1-0 and 5-2 at Orkney in two of the last three seasons and 2-0 four years ago at the Charles Mopeli Stadium in Phuthaditjhaba.