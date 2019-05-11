Baroka survive relegation, Maritzburg United to fight for their lives in playoffs

Maritzburg United have a second big chance to beat relegation after drawing 1-1 against Baroka FC in the last round of dramatic Absa Premiership matches at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

Courtesy of their superior goal difference (-10) to relegated Free State Stars (-16), the Team of Choice will now fight for their place in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in a play-off against Royal Eagles and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, who respectively finished second and third in National First Division (NFD) log last weekend.

Fortune Makaringe’s 19th minute goal saved Maritzburg from straight relegation while Mduduzi Mdantsane’s 65th minute equaliser helped Baroka to finish on the 14th spot with 29 points, two clear of Maritzburg and Stars.

Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned league champions for the ninth time with their 1-0 win which condemned Ea Lla Koto to relegation.