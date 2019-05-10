Cape Town City have announced that former Bafana Bafana midfield star Teko Modise will play his last game on Saturday.

City posted on their official Twitter page that former SuperSport United‚ Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star Modise will hang up his boots after this season.

City play their last game of their 2018-19 campaign against Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium in Saturday’s 3pm final round of all this season’s Absa Premiership matches.

City Tweeted: “Teko Modise will play his last game on Saturday as he bids farewell to the game. CTCFC would like to thank him for everything he has given to the club and South African football.

“Teko Modise is part of CTCFC and we will announce his new role in the near future.

“#ThankYouTeko.”

Modise said in a video released by the club that he achieved everything he set out to in his career.

“I have always wanted to be a professional footballer. It’s the only place I could be happy‚” Modise said.

“When I started growing up and getting recognised‚ I wanted to be the Doctor Khumalo of this era.

“I knew this day would come. I can proudly say I have achieved everything I wanted to as a footballer.

“I just hope in a couple of years from now‚ somebody will be sitting here and saying they got inspired by my career path.”

TimesLIVE tried to contact City owner John Comitis for clarity on the future role without success‚ while the club said only it would be announced in due course.

Modise began his professional career at First Division City Pillars‚ moving to SuperSport in 2006 where he quickly established a reputation as a skilful destructive winger with an eye for goal and a deadly free-kick.

He moved to Orlando Pirates in 2007‚ and in the buildup to the 2010 World Cup became the biggest star in the Premier Soccer League.

He played for Bafana in the 2009 Confederations Cup and 2010 World Cup on home soil‚ in all earning 66 international caps‚ scoring 10 goals.

Modise played for Sundowns from 2011 to 2017‚ then joined City‚ where he has continued to live up to his nickname of “The General” until the age of 36.

Modise had featured in 16 of City’s 29 league matches this season‚ 13 from the start‚ including a further five appearances in cup competitions. In all he has made 303 starts in his 13-year top-flight career.

His final game being played in Thohyandou means that Modise’s career will start and finish in the Limpopo province.

His original club‚ Tzaneen-based Pillars‚ were eventually sold to form Mpumalanga Black Aces‚ who in turn were sold for the creation of Cape Town City in 2016.