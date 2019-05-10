Grey must be on their toes

Grey High will be aiming to build on their last-gasp victory over Dale, and to celebrate their reunion weekend in style, when they host Queen’s College on the Philip field in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the PE outfit almost came unstuck in King William’s Town when they allowed the dangerous Dalians to run back at them in the second half, during which the home side transformed a 21-8 deficit into a 25-21 advantage.

It took a late try by wing Siviwe Zondani to secure the win for Grey.

For sure, Queen’s will have taken notice of that result and, while the visitors can boast of only one win in their last five matches, they will go into Saturday’s encounter with nothing to lose.

That makes them dangerous and Grey will need to be organised in all departments.

Grey have won the last four matches in this annual derby but that will count for nothing when the teams run out on Saturday.

In Makhanda, Graeme College will be hoping to turn things around when they face St Andrew’s in one of the region’s major rugby derbies.

The Graemians have had lean pickings against their old foes, having only won once in the last 11 years.

That came in 2015 and the youthful class of 2019 will have to produce a high-quality performance to undermine the visitors.

In another Makhanda clash, Kingswood will host Daniel Pienaar, with both sides keen to bounce back from defeats this past weekend.

Daniel Pienaar were mauled by Brandwag in their Uitenhage derby and this is their chance to get their season back on track.

It will not be easy against the highly competitive Kingswood side, who will be disappointed with their 27-17 defeat against Hudson Park.

The Uitenhage lads could feel the backlash at City Lords.

In one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s big township derbies, Ithembelihle and Solomon Mahlangu square up at the New Brighton Oval, while Pearson are sure to have their hands full when they host Hudson Park.

Fixtures

Subject to change, home teams first

Alexander Road v Victoria Park (11am), Bertram v Booysens Park, Brandwag v Muir (12.45), Kingswood v Daniel Pienaar (1.30), Drostdy v Framesby, Grey High v Queen’s (3.30), Otto du Plessis v John Walton (11.30), Pearson v Hudson Park, Andrew Rabie v Despatch (11.10), Bonzai v Mzontsundu, Kirkwood v Cillie, Gill v DF Malherbe (1.20), Graeme v St Andrew’s (3.30), Westering v Newton Tech, Nico Malan v Marlow, Uitenhage v McCarthy, Woodridge v York (1.45), Ithembelihle v Solomon Mahlangu at New Brighton Oval (11am)