Cheerleaders challenge India's strictly cricket tradition

They smile and jump in short skirts and tight tops in front of frenzied crowds - but this is cricket, not a Bollywood set or a Mumbai nightclub.

They may not know the rules of Twenty20 cricket, but the cheerleaders who follow the eight Indian Premier League (IPL) teams have become a key part of the success of the world's wealthiest cricket tournament that will stage a new final on Sunday.

Traditionally, when a batsman hits a six into the crowd, he lifts his bat to acknowledge the applause.

But when Delhi Capitals star batsman Rishabh Pant bashes a ball into the stand, he unleashes an explosion of music, smoke and flying pom-poms.

The dancers - who come from Britain, Brazil, Canada, Russia, South Africa and other countries - keep grinning and kicking even when temperatures hit 40 degrees Celsius.

When the IPL dancers started in 2008, some politicians wanted them banned because their skimpy outfits were considered un-Indian - and Royal Challengers Bangalore now have more soberly dressed, mixed male-female cheerleaders.

But there are few complaints now.

The troupes follow the teams on a gruelling criss-cross schedule across India for eight weeks each year. The players get luxury flights and hotels, while the women take the budget version.

"There are a lot of rules - don't look at them, don't smile at them," English cheerleader Kelly Smith said of the dancers' relations with the players.