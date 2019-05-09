SA's World Relays team hit by three withdrawals

Three top female athletes have withdrawn from the South African women’s team that will do battle at the World Relays in Japan at the weekend.

The retreat of ace sprinter Carina Horn will blow a massive hole in the 4x100m relay‚ while the departure of Wenda Nel and Zeney van der Walt will weaken the mixed 4x400m team.

Athletics SA (ASA) said in a statement on Thursday that they would make no replacements.

That means Justine Palframan, a 200m and 400m specialist, will step in for Horn in the 4x100m, and one of Tamzin Thomas, Tebogo Mamatu, Rikenette Steenkamp and Rose Xeyi will have to run alongside Palframan in the mixed 4x400m race.

With the competition in Yokohama serving as a qualifier for the world championships in Doha later this year‚ there will be much interest in the men’s 4x100m team.

The foursome will feature Akani Simbine‚ Simon Magakwe‚ Anaso Jobodwana and Emile Erasmus.