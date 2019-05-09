IAAF won't give Caster Semenya reprieve

The IAAF have poured cold water on hopes that the 1‚500m and mile events could be removed from their controversial female eligibility regulations.

The world governing body for athletics also dismissed accusations that they were targeting specific athletes — presumably SA star Caster Semenya — through the rules that will require all differences of sex development (DSD) athletes with male XY chromosomes to lower their naturally occurring high levels of testosterone to compete in events from the 400m to the mile.

Those are the events where Semenya is world class‚ dominating the 800m since 2016 and last year being ranked fourth in the 400m and ninth in the 1500m.

“That is not true‚” the IAAF said in reaction to the allegation of picking on Semenya‚ pointing out there were other athletes with the same condition whom they couldn’t expose.

“The IAAF is bound by strict confidentiality and so simply cannot — and will not — disclose the number of other athletes affected‚ or the identities of those athletes.