Danny Rose says Liverpool inspired Spurs' miracle fightback

Danny Rose said Tottenham's astonishing Champions League semi-final fightback against Ajax was inspired by Liverpool's own incredible victory over Barcelona 24 hours earlier.

Mauricio Pochettino's side recovered from two goals down at half-time, putting them three behind on aggregate, to win 3-2 thanks to Lucas Moura's hat-trick at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday.

Tottenham's jaw-dropping revival sent them through on away goals and they will face Premier League rivals Liverpool in their first European Cup final appearance in Madrid on June 1.

It was a repeat of Liverpool's epic comeback against Barca when the Reds overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit with a 4-0 triumph at Anfield.

Tottenham defender Rose admitted Pochettino had drawn on Liverpool's spirited success to inspire his players when he spoke to them before the match.

"We saw Liverpool last night. It just goes to show it's not over until it's over," Rose told BT Sport.

"The gaffer mentioned it at the hotel before the match. He said that was the right way to play. He doesn't mind if we lose if we play like that.

"We were disappointed with the way we played in the first leg and it was the same in the first half here. There were a few words said at half-time.

"It just goes we can beat anyone when we play like that."