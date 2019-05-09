Azinga Fuzile's world title eliminator to go to purse bids

Azinga Fuzile’s world title eliminator against Kenichi Ogawa of Japan is set to go to purse bids after all.

This is after the two camps failed to reach agreement on the venue and money for the fight-off to determine the mandatory challenger for Tevin Farmer’s IBF junior-lightweight crown.

The IBF had given the camps time to negotiate the fight themselves‚ even adding extra week at the request of the Japanese stable.

But TimesLIVE understands that the South Africans weren’t happy with the purse‚ and the Japanese weren’t keen on the counter-offer that would have required them travelling to East London.