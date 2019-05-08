The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have appealed the decision of their own disciplinary committee (DC) in respect of the sanction against Mamelodi Sundowns regarding the fielding of an ineligible player‚ Wayne Arendse‚ against Bidvest Wits.

Sundowns and Arendse were both fined R250‚000 each‚ with half suspended‚ for the club having fielded the player in a 1-1 Absa Premiership draw against Wits at Loftus Versfeld in October‚ when he had not been named in the original match squad of 18.

This was in contravention of PSL regulations. Downs were not deducted a point.

No points were awarded to Wits by the DC ruling. This is one of the main points the PSL appeal is seeking to have overturned in the arbitration‚ asking that a 3-0 victory be awarded to Wits.

The National Soccer League (NSL) – the mother body of the PSL – has taken the sanction on appeal to arbitration at the SA Football Association (Safa).