Liverpool stun Barcelona to reach final with 4-0 comeback win

Liverpool produced one of the greatest comebacks in Uefa Champions League history to beat Barcelona 4-0 on Tuesday, overturning a three-goal first-leg deficit and advancing to the final with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Liverpool will play the winner of Wednesday's other semi-final between Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur with the Dutch side leading 1-0 from the first-leg in London.

Liverpool, without injured strikers Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, took a seventh-minute lead when a poor headed clearance from Jordi Alba fell at the feet of Jordan Henderson, who burst goalwards.

His low shot was parried out by Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen but straight to Divock Origi who slotted home.