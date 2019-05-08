Sport

Liverpool stun Barcelona to reach final with 4-0 comeback win

By Reuters - 08 May 2019
Substitute Georginio Wijnaldum came off the bench after the break to score two goals to inspire Liverpool to a spectacular 4-0 Uefa Champions League second leg win over Barcelona to advance to the finals in Madrid with a 4-3 aggregate victory.
Liverpool produced one of the greatest comebacks in Uefa Champions League history to beat Barcelona 4-0 on Tuesday, overturning a three-goal first-leg deficit and advancing to the final with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Liverpool will play the winner of Wednesday's other semi-final between Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur with the Dutch side leading 1-0 from the first-leg in London.

Liverpool, without injured strikers Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, took a seventh-minute lead when a poor headed clearance from Jordi Alba fell at the feet of Jordan Henderson, who burst goalwards.

His low shot was parried out by Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen but straight to Divock Origi who slotted home.

The game took a remarkable turn following the introduction of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum at the break.

The Dutchman drove home a low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold, which Barca keeper Ter Stegen should have saved, to make it 2-0.

Minutes later Wijnaldum rose to meet a Xherdan Shaqiri cross with a powerful header to make it 3-3 on aggregate.

Liverpool then grabbed an extraordinary fourth goal with a quickly-taken corner from Alexander-Arnold, catching the Barca defence asleep with a low ball that was turned in at the near post by Origi.

