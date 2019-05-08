Liverpool legends salute fightback for the ages

Liverpool legends Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen hailed their former club's stunning Champions League semi-final fightback against Barcelona as Anfield's greatest ever European night.

Jurgen Klopp's side recovered from a 3-0 first leg deficit to reach the final with a pulsating 4-0 victory over the Spanish champions on Tuesday.

The historic escape act was one of the finest in Champions League history and Fowler believes it should be ranked as the best of Liverpool's European triumphs at their famous old stadium.

The striker placed Liverpool's dismantling of Lionel Messi and company above their dramatic 1977 European Cup quarter-final win over St Etienne, widely regarded as the previous pinnacle in the competition at Anfield.

"You know when you talk about the great nights, this is the best ever. It's absolutely incredible," Liverpool-born Fowler told BT Sport.

"Before the game, we were talking about all the superlatives we can about Messi. We can run out of superlatives for Liverpool.

"It was deserved as well and that's the best thing about it.