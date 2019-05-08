Brace yourself! Sundowns’ legal team prepares to fight PSL’s appeal

The Mamelodi Sundowns legal team is preparing to fight the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) appeal of the ruling by its Disciplinary Committee regarding the Pretoria club's fielding of ineligible player Wayne Arendse in a game against BidVest Wits last year.

Arendse's name was not on the team sheet that was handed to officials on the day of the game seven months ago and joined the team straight from the stands after Thapelo Morena's injury.

The DC issued a R250 000 fine to Sundowns and R50 000 to Arendse last week but the PSL now says the decision was incorrect and have appealed to the South African Football Association in a bid to overturn the sanction.

Sundowns general manager Yogesh Singh said that they were not surprised when they were notified of the PSL's intention to appeal and their legal team is ready to fight the appeal.

“We received the notice of the appeal (on Tuesday)‚" he said.

"If you ask me if we are surprised‚ my answer will be no and if you ask me if we expected it my answer will be yes.

"If you ask me what are our prospects of success‚ I think our case is strong and we are going to fight this by putting a strong case in the hearing.

“We will have to take it as it comes but our legal team is ready and they have been informed.

"We will fight to protect our rights because we believe that the judgment delivered by the DRC was a well written one and we will defend it.

"We don’t want to be treated differently to any other team‚ all we want is to be treated fairly.”