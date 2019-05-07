After missing out on hosting Rugby World Cup 2023 in controversial circumstances last year‚ SA Rugby has decided to bid for the 2022 Sevens World Cup.

South Africa was one of 11 countries to submit “expressions of interest” documents to World Rugby by their March 31 deadline.

Argentina‚ Cayman Islands‚ France‚ Germany‚ India‚ Jamaica‚ Malaysia‚ Qatar‚ Scotland and Tunisia are the other 10 countries who have taken the first step towards hosting the global showpiece.

South Africa have proposed Cape Town as the bid city for the event to be held in the September/October window.

The time-frame considers the international calendar‚ which includes the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series and the Commonwealth Games that will take place in July of that year.

After an exhaustive and expensive Rugby World Cup 2023 bid process‚ SA Rugby has decided to tentatively try for a lesser‚ but hugely popular event.