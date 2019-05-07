Proteas star goes back to his school

Proteas cricketer Anrich Nortje paid a whistle-stop visit to his alma mater, Brandwag High, in Uitenhage on Thursday.

Nortje, the first national cricketer produced by the school, played cricket for Brandwag from his grade 7 year at Handhaaf Primary and joined Brandwag’s first team at the end of his grade 8 year.

The tall fast bowler was a promising fullback for Brandwag’s first rugby team in grade 11, but focused on cricket in grade 12 after a rugby injury.

After school he studied at NMU before attracting attention with his fast bowling for the Warriors.

In a short message to the pupils, Nortje assured his young fans he was feeling fit for the World Cup starting in England later in May.

He emphasised the importance of consistently putting in the hard work and being patient for achievement on the sports field.

When asked whose wicket he would most like to take at the World Cup, Nortje smiled mischievously, then responded: “Any wicket, any wicket at all.”

Nortje also used the stage to greet his future sister-in-law, Anelka Kleu, who is in grade 10.

He is set to marry his high school sweetheart, Micaela Kleu, the day before the South African team departs for the World Cup.

Brandwag used the opportunity to wish Nortje all the best for the World Cup and presented him with a framed photograph of his high school playing days.