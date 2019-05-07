Kaizer Chiefs show another player the exit

Another day‚ another player shown the ever-revolving door at Kaizer Chiefs as the Glamour Boys continue to get rid of those who they feel are not representing their future.

This time the forgotten winger Bhongolethu Jayiya‚ who joined Amakhosi on a free transfer in July 2017 from Cape Town City‚ has followed midfielder Pule Ekstein and Venezuelan striker Gustavo Paez among the recent casualties.

Jayiya’s contract was ended on “a mutual cessation” after two seasons‚ the club tweeted on Tuesday.

Jayiya (29) made only three league and three cup appearances for Chiefs this season and had done little with his time at Amakhosi having joined them from City.