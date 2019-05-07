Goal hero Kompany makes good on promise as Man City go top again

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany said he had lived up to a vow to "one day" score a long-range goal after his wonder strike secured a 1-0 win at home to Leicester that left the champions in charge of the destiny of the Premier League title with a match to play.

City were heading for a frustrating evening at the Etihad Stadium on Monday until Kompany let fly with a 25-yard shot into the top corner 20 minutes from time - the centre-back's first City goal from outside the box.

Victory saw City go top by a point from Liverpool heading into Sunday's last round of league matches.

"I hadn't scored this season but I always feel in big moments that I'm going to do something," Kompany told Sky Sports.

"Today was a little bit of frustration, everyone was saying 'don't shoot, don't shoot' and I could really hear it; I thought hold on a second, I've not come this far in my career for young players to tell me if I can take a shot, and I just had a go!"

The Belgian last hit the target from outside the area back in 2007 but Kompany insisted: "I've scored goals like that in training!