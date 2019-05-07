Elephants must get winning habit

Winning must become a habit for the EP Elephants in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge competition, EP coach Chumani Booi said.

After watching his team beat the SWD Eagles 59-31, Booi has warned his team they can expect a tough match against a formidable Free State XI in Mossel Bay on Saturday.

After beating the Sharks in the opening round, the Free Staters went down 21-10 against the unbeaten Boland Cavaliers in the coastal town of Paternoster in round two.

Three tries in the first 40 minutes laid the foundation for the Cavaliers’ victory over Free State.

“We want to make sure we build confidence from this win over the Eagles. The Elephants want to make winning a habit,” Booi said.

“The Elephants will be facing a very strong Free State team and we will do a thorough preview ahead of the game.

“What pleased me about the win over the Eagles was the way the backs and forwards integrated. The forwards gave the backs a good platform to attack from. There was a good synergy.”

Booi said his team’s plans were severely disrupted before their opening game against the Boland when they were beaten in Wellington.

The coach was was on duty with the Isuzu Southern Kings PRO14 side in Bloemfontein, and Xandre Vos, Jurie van Vuuren and Ntabeni Dukisa were late withdrawals from the EP side.

Originally, Booi was scheduled to be pitch side because the game was originally set for East London on Sunday.

However, the SuperSport Rugby Challenge game was later switched to Saturday, which meant Booi could not take his seat in the coaches box.

Vos, Van Vuuren and Dukisa were called to Bloemfontein at the last minute because of injury problems in the PRO14 camp.

“The gelling we enjoyed when we beat the Eagles in a warm-up in Plettenberg Bay was missing because of the players we lost to PRO14,” Booi said.

“Now that they are back it is good to see that synergy between the PRO14 and club players.

“We must be humble and make sure we build from this win.”

Two Rugby Challenge matches will be played at the D’Almeida Stadium on Saturday.

The Elephants match kicks off at midday and will be followed by a clash between the SWD Eagles and a Zimbabwe Academy team at 2pm.