Cheetahs duo walk off with awards

Though the Isuzu Southern Kings were left empty-handed, it was left to the Cheetahs to keep South Africa’s flag flying high at the Guinness PRO14 awards in Dublin.

Rabz Maxwane’s 14 tries for the Cheetahs saw him win the Top-Try Scorer award while Tian Schoeman’s incredible accumulation of 1,564 minutes meant he was the Iron Man winner for the 2018/19 season.

Another three South Africans joined Maxwane among the top 10 try-scorers. Teammate Shaun Venter scored 10 tries, while the Kings’ duo of Bjorn Basson and Yaw Penxe each touched down eight times.

Though Basson and Penze were prolific scorers. the Kings still ended at the bottom of Conference B with only two wins from 21 outings.“

Congratulations to Rabz and Tian for earning these prestigious Guinness PRO14 awards,” said SA Rugby president Alexander.

“This a tough competition with top-class players, and for two players from our South African teams to be among the nine award winners is a fantastic achievement.

“Their class and consistency this season was admirable, and we are all very proud of them.

“It was also rewarding to see a handful of other Cheetahs and Kings players finish among the top point and try-scorers in the competition. This certainly shows the quality of our players.”

It was Edinburgh ruled the night with a hat-trick of winners at the glittering awards function.

The Scottish team’s Fijian back-row Bill Mata was honoured by his opponents and as he was named the Players’ Player of the Season.

Edinburgh also saw South African import Jaco van der Walt claim the Gilbert Golden Boot while the club’s retiring Scotland hooker Ross Ford was recognised for incredible longevity in the Championship when he received the Chairman’s Award.

Benetton Rugby’s historic success was recognised with Kieran Crowley receiving Coach of the Season Award, which was voted on by his fellow coaches.

The other big award of the evening was won by Glasgow Warriors’ Adam Hastings who was voted as the Star of the Season following in the footsteps as Jordan Larmour, Joey Carbery, Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray.

There were two Welsh winners to round off the marquee event in Dublin attended by star names from right across the tournament.

Firstly, Ospreys’ James King became the Tackle Machine for 2018/19 as he finished the season with a tackle completion percentage of 96.6% missing only eight tackles all season and making 224 in total.

Olly Robinson, who was the previous Tackle Machine winner, claimed a newly introduced award – the Turnover King Award.

Robinson finished the season with 26 turnovers to his name and as he underlined his value to the Cardiff Blues yet again.

Winners:

Player’s Player of the Year: Bill Mata (Edinburgh Rugby)

Coach of the Season: Kieran Crowley (Benetton Rugby)

PRO14 Chairman’s Award: Ross Ford (Edinburgh Rugby)

Next-Gen Star of the Season: Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors)

Golden Boot: Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh Rugby)

Top Try-scorer: Rabz Maxwane (Toyota Cheetahs)

Tackle Machine: James King (Ospreys Rugby)

Turnover King: Olly Robinson (Cardiff Blues)

Iron Man: Tian Schoeman (Toyota Cheetahs)