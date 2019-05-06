’I’m getting better‚’ says Lizo Gqoboka

His man-of-the-match performance didn’t entirely come as a surprise but what helped Lizo Gqoboka achieve it against the Waratahs?

“Video analysis‚” said Gqoboka when asked to explain how he got the better of grizzled Waratahs and Wallaby tighthead Sekope Kepu in the Bulls’ 28-21 victory on Saturday.

“I stayed on the computer the whole week.

"I know he is a quality tighthead. I just had to do my home work‚” said Gqoboka about his preparation before facing the 103-Test veteran.

“I don’t know how they did it back in the day but it is professional now.

"You have to know your opposition. You have to know his strength and his weaknesses.

"What he does under pressure. If you do your home work on Saturday you default to the highest level of preparation.”