Guardiola says City title bid ranks alongside greatest achievements

Pep Guardiola has suggested remaining in control of this season's relentless Premier League title race is his most satisfying achievement as a manager.

The Manchester City boss says the English top division is the toughest domestic competition he has faced during a 10-season coaching career that has brought him 25 trophies.

City have won 12 Premier League matches in a row, and are on course to finish just two short of matching last season's competition record of 100 points, yet they are being pushed all the way by Liverpool, who have set extraordinary standards of their own.

Jurgen Klopp's side have lost just once in the league all season, against City in January, and recorded their eighth successive top-flight victory on Saturday, beating Newcastle 3-2 to return to the top of the table.

City have a game in hand, at home to Leicester on Monday, but are likely to have to win both that and their final league match at Brighton next Sunday to retain their title.

"Yeah, it's the toughest league I've ever played as a manager, because of the quality of the rivals," said Guardiola, a former manager of both Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

"No doubts. That's why being there is incredible. But, of course, only one will take the prize and the other one will be at home sad."

Guardiola is thrilled his City players have maintained their standards following last season's record-breaking points total, with the club three wins away from completing an unprecedented domestic treble of Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

"When you get 100 points, everyone thinks we won't do what we have to do (the following season), that we will do less because we won, but it has been completely the opposite," the Catalan manager said.