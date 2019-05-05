Baroka FC coach Wedson Nyirenda believes the battle to avoid relegation is still in their own hands and Saturday's 3-1 defeat to BidVest Wits has not damped his optimism.

Several sides remain stuck in the relegation quicksand - Baroka‚ Chippa United‚ Maritzburg United‚ Black Leopards and Free State Stars - and their destiny will only be determined on the final day of the season on Saturday.

The 14-placed Baroka lost their last two games against Golden Arrows at home and Wits on Saturday‚ making their clash against a vastly improved but still bottom-placed Maritzburg a must-win.

Maritzburg beat SuperSport United 3-1 at home on Saturday to keep their hopes of surviving alive.

In other matches involving relegation threatened teams‚ Ea Lla Koto will host defending league champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Goble Park‚ Chippa are at home against Kaizer Chiefs in Port Elizabeth and Black Leopards have to beat Cape Town City in Thohoyandou on Saturday to have any chance of avoiding going straight back to the National First Division after their promotion last season.

Nyirenda said he expects the showdown against Maritzburg to be tough but he added that they have to take the fight to their fellow strugglers.