'Surprise package' - Pakistan's 150km\h teen with World Cup in his sights

Four years ago, two-time World Cup winner Steve Waugh predicted young fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain would one day make a name for himself on the international stage.

Now the 19-year-old can prove Waugh right after his blistering pace earned him a call-up to Pakistan's squad for the World Cup.

Pakistan's chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, a member of the country's first and only victorious World Cup squad in 1992, called the young bowler a "surprise package", while legendary paceman Waqar Younis says he sees shades of himself in the ultra-quick, destructive teen.

Tall and with a wide smile, Hasnain has turned heads after first arriving on the national scene in 2015 and sending down balls at a blistering 150km\h (93 mph).

Hasnain's rise to Pakistan's senior squad has been similarly rapid - he made his one-day international debut within a week of leading the Quetta Gladiators to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

"It's a great honour to represent Pakistan and the honour multiplied when I was named in the World Cup squad," Hasnain told AFP.

"I am on cloud nine and ready to make batsmen struggle with my speed. I love to bowl fast and that is my strong point."

Hasnain made his way to the international stage from the dusty pitches of sun-bleached Hyderabad in southern Pakistan, where he was mentored by renowned cricketing coach Iqbal Imam.