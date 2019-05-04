Massive win for Chippa United in Polokwane

Chippa United revived their chances of staying in the Absa Premiership with a fine 3-1 victory over Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

The win lifted the Port Elizabeth-based team out of the relegation zone playoff spot and into 13th position on the log standings but the team are not out of the fire just yet.

However, the one thing Clinton Larsen's side do have in their favour is they can control their own destiny with either a draw or a victory in their final match next Saturday.

Larsen's troops started like a house on fire and got off to a quick lead through a 12th minute strike from Rhulani Manzini which beat City goalkeeper George Chigova.

But the hosts struck right back 15 minutes later as Mohamed Anas found the net.

However, Chippa's players cut determined figures and took the lead again shortly before halftime when Zimbabwean Donshano Malamo scored to see his team into a 2-1 lead at the break.

Soon after the resumption, Chippa put the result beyond doubt with Tercious Malepe scoring the third.

Polokwane will be away to Orlando Pirates next Saturday, while Chippa host Kaizer Chiefs at NMB Stadium in Port Elizabeth.